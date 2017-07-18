wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, WWE Possibly Trying to Recruit Hassan Yazdani

July 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw

– Following Ariya Daivari mentioning 22-year-old Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani on last week’s 205 Live and last night’s Raw, there is speculation that WWE may be trying to recruit him. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

