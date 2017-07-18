wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, WWE Possibly Trying to Recruit Hassan Yazdani
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…
– Following Ariya Daivari mentioning 22-year-old Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani on last week’s 205 Live and last night’s Raw, there is speculation that WWE may be trying to recruit him. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]
Tonight's match against @TozawaAkira is dedicated to Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani…
Can @AriyaDaivariWWE "make it a win"? #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/9kvAesd4Kf
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) July 18, 2017