wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, the Rock Thanks NXT Ref For Movie Work

February 22, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– NXT referee Drake Wuertz was the referee used for the Paige vs. AJ Lee match that was re-created after Monday’s RAW in Los Angeles for the Fighting With My Family movie

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

article topics :

NXT, Smackdown, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading