WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, the Rock Thanks NXT Ref For Movie Work
February 22, 2017
– NXT referee Drake Wuertz was the referee used for the Paige vs. AJ Lee match that was re-created after Monday’s RAW in Los Angeles for the Fighting With My Family movie
Headed home to Orlando for @WWENXT at @UCF tomorrow. Thank you @TheRock, @TheaTrinidadTMT, @teamTblanchard, & @SevenBucksProd for everything pic.twitter.com/gSghyFcVjO
— Drake Wuertz (@WWEDrakeWuertz) February 21, 2017
Thank you for all your work on our movie. We've come a loooooomg way from those USWA Evansville days. #FightingWithMyFamily https://t.co/UjLJpjYuY2
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 22, 2017
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…