wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Superstar Firings, Sheamus Set for Autograph Signing on Monday, and Stone Cold Steve Austin Shares an Alligator Video
March 25, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE released this week’s Top 10 video, which features the top 10 Superstars getting fired. You can check out the video below.
– Sheamus is et to appear at a Cricket Wireless store in Woodlyn, Pennsylvania on Monday, March 27 from 11AM to 1PM for an autograph signing.
– WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin released a video on his Instagram account, showing an alligator on the Broken Skull Ranch. You can check out the clip he posted below.