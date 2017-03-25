– WWE released this week’s Top 10 video, which features the top 10 Superstars getting fired. You can check out the video below.

– Sheamus is et to appear at a Cricket Wireless store in Woodlyn, Pennsylvania on Monday, March 27 from 11AM to 1PM for an autograph signing.

– WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin released a video on his Instagram account, showing an alligator on the Broken Skull Ranch. You can check out the clip he posted below.