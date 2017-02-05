wrestling / News

WWE News: Top Instagram Photos for This Week, Clip of Kevin Owens Delivering Top Rope Suplex on Sami Zayn Through a Table, NXT Clip Shows Fun Celebratory Moment

February 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

WWE.com has posted a gallery of the 25 best Instagram photos of the week, including Becky Lynch, Peyton Royce, The Miz, Triple H, and Lana.

– Below a clip from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s match at last night’s WWE house show in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the clip, Owens hits Zayn with a top rope suplex through a table.

– Below is a short clip of the post-match celebration from last night’s NXT live event in Largo. Asuka teamed with Tye Dillinger, Tucker Knight, and Otis Dozovic. The clip shows their post-match celebration after the team won.

