WWE News: Top Instagram Photos for This Week, Clip of Kevin Owens Delivering Top Rope Suplex on Sami Zayn Through a Table, NXT Clip Shows Fun Celebratory Moment
– WWE.com has posted a gallery of the 25 best Instagram photos of the week, including Becky Lynch, Peyton Royce, The Miz, Triple H, and Lana.
– Below a clip from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s match at last night’s WWE house show in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the clip, Owens hits Zayn with a top rope suplex through a table.
I literally killed @AmiableCharisma at #WWESLC tonight. pic.twitter.com/RzbuYpI3pk
— Kevin Owens (@FightKOFight) February 5, 2017
– Below is a short clip of the post-match celebration from last night’s NXT live event in Largo. Asuka teamed with Tye Dillinger, Tucker Knight, and Otis Dozovic. The clip shows their post-match celebration after the team won.
#NXTLargo This Is Awesome! @WWEAsuka @WWEDillinger @WWEDozovic @TuckerKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/sLpoinILWr
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 5, 2017