– WWE.com has released a gallery for the 25 best Instagram photos of the week. This week’s selection features photos from The Rock, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Chris Jericho, and more. You can check out the gallery at the above link.

– Zack Ryder shared a photo on his Instagram account that shows him celebrating New Year’s Eve with Tyson Kidd and former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. You can check out the photo he posted on Instagram below.