– WWE’s latest poll asks fans their favorite crowd chant or interaction from this week’s Raw. The results thus far are below:

Singing “No Chance in Hell”: 35%

“Beachball mania!”: 21%

“Doo-doo-doo … Sheamus and Cesaro”: 19%

Chanting “Yeeaahh” with The Revival’s theme song: 16%

Singing WrestleMania 33 theme song “Green Light”: 9%

Ein anderer Gesang: 0%

– E! posted a video recap of tonight’s Total Divas episode that includes a look at Paige’s reaction to being split up from Alberto Del Rio in the WWE last year. Paige said she was sad because Del Rio is the only guy she’s ever loved and couldn’t expect him to maintain a long-distance relationship where they would barely see each other: