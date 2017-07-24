wrestling / News

WWE News: Total Divas Update For The Fall, Orton & Christian Remember Their Feud

July 24, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– WWE’s latest Performance Center All Access is set for today in Orlando, Florida.

– The current plan is for that the second season of Total Bellas to air in the fall with an eight-episode season.

– Christian and Randy Orton had the following back and forth on Twitter last night…

