– WWE’s latest Performance Center All Access is set for today in Orlando, Florida.

– The current plan is for that the second season of Total Bellas to air in the fall with an eight-episode season.

– Christian and Randy Orton had the following back and forth on Twitter last night…

Hmmm wonder if these still fit? https://t.co/VN6Lx7HDSO — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) July 24, 2017

For F's sake I hope so….. one more match?? https://t.co/aKefLItg47 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 24, 2017

Haha I wish… we had a good match or 2 right? — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) July 24, 2017

Credit: PWinsider.com