wrestling / News
WWE News: Total Divas Update For The Fall, Orton & Christian Remember Their Feud
July 24, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s latest Performance Center All Access is set for today in Orlando, Florida.
– The current plan is for that the second season of Total Bellas to air in the fall with an eight-episode season.
– Christian and Randy Orton had the following back and forth on Twitter last night…
Hmmm wonder if these still fit? https://t.co/VN6Lx7HDSO
— Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) July 24, 2017
For F's sake I hope so….. one more match?? https://t.co/aKefLItg47
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 24, 2017
Haha I wish… we had a good match or 2 right?
— Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) July 24, 2017
Credit: PWinsider.com