– On June 26th, Roddy Piper’s widow Kitty Toombs under, ‘The Kitty J. Toombs Trust,’ applied to register three trademarks (for wrestling, merchandise and action figure purposes), those trademarks were for Roddy Piper, Rowdy Roddy Piper, and Piper.

– WWE applied to trademark XFL for entertainment use but for a series on wrestling on June 28th. The company had previously applied to register XFL also for wrestling purposes on September 4, 2012. That application is still active, with WWE requesting an extension of time to file a ‘Statement of Use’, also on June 28th. The National Football League originally tried to oppose that application in 2014, but records do not indicate that they followed through.

