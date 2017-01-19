– Here is a trailer for WWE alum Cameron’s new travel series Two On Where. The show’s synopsis reads as follows:

“Two On Where is a sexy, adrenaline-pumping, weekly, half-hour, television series that explores a new and exciting city each and every week. Co-hosts Ariane Andrew and Letica Castro dive into extreme adventures and insanely unique destinations — such as race car driving, skydiving, zip lining, haunted explorations, waterfall jumps, exclusive night clubs, and even behind-the-scenes of famous productions. The hosts will bring you face-to-face with each of these city’s favorite celebrities to find out what makes their city tick!”

– Stephanie McMahon posted a pic of herself and Triple H heading to the Candlelight Dinner as part of President-Elect Trump’s inauguration festivities: