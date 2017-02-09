– Here is the trailer for Kayfabe Commentaries’ Timeline: History of WWE – 2007, which features Hornswoggle. The WWE alum talks about how CM Punk is the hardest person to be friends with, the Vince McMahon exploding limousine angle, the Hair vs. Hair angle with Donald Trump, Chris Benoit tragedy and more:

– NXT stars Tye Dillinger, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford did a good deed for fans outside the arena for tonight’s NXT house show. The three stars went out and served hot chocolate to the fans in order to counteract the cold of the winter weather that is dominating the region: