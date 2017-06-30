– WWE Studios has released a trailer for Armed Response (formerly The Temple), which stars Wesley Snipes and Seth Rollins. It’s the first film for WWE Studios’ deal with Gene Simmons’ Erebus Pictures. It has no US release date but will be released in the Netherlands on November 9.

– WWE.com has a photo gallery looking at the upcoming Shane McMahon – King of the Ring 2001 action figure from Ringside Collectibles and Mattel. Ringside Collectibles has also revealed a video preview.