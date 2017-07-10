– WWE has released two trailer teasers for the pre-order trailer that airs tonight on RAW. Kurt Angle will be exclusive to those who pre-order.

– WWE’s Great Balls of Fire PPV was #1 among series and specials for last night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. It had 232,000 interactions on Twitter with 42,000 unique authors, down from the 267,000 interactions and 43,000 authors from Money in the Bank. It had 249,000 Facebook interactions with 135,000 unique authors, down from the 257,000 interactions and 145,000 unique authors for MITB.

– In a post on Instagram, Sasha Banks spoke about wanting to be the best and mentioned other promotions like NJPW, Shimmer and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.