WWE News: Tribute Video Released for George “The Animal” Steele, Corey Graves to Debut New Figures at Toy Fair, and Workout Video Clip for Jeet Rama
– WWE released a video of Jeet Rama doing some single-leg squats. You can check out the video below.
– WWE has announced that announcer Corey Graves will be at the New York Toy Fair tomorrow to debut some new WWE/TMNT toys. You can check out the announcement tweet below.
.@WWEGraves has an EXCLUSIVE reveal for you LIVE from New York Toy Fair TOMORROW at 4 PM ET! @TMNT pic.twitter.com/86LjAhJhdZ
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2017
– WWE released a tribute video for late Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele. You can check out the preview video, including comments from Stephanie McMahon below.
The late, great @WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele had a career unlike any other! https://t.co/rASN9YGCeJ pic.twitter.com/IhBh9bNDZa
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2017