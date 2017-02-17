wrestling / News

WWE News: Tribute Video Released for George “The Animal” Steele, Corey Graves to Debut New Figures at Toy Fair, and Workout Video Clip for Jeet Rama

February 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE released a video of Jeet Rama doing some single-leg squats. You can check out the video below.

– WWE has announced that announcer Corey Graves will be at the New York Toy Fair tomorrow to debut some new WWE/TMNT toys. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

– WWE released a tribute video for late Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele. You can check out the preview video, including comments from Stephanie McMahon below.

article topics :

Corey Graves, George The Animal Steele, Jeet Rama, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading