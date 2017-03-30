wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Acknowledges Internet Meme, Free WrestleMania Match Released
March 30, 2017 | Posted by
– Triple H acknowledged a photo-shopped picture that had been circulating online, which features Triple H posing with himself…
Oh yall just gonna act like that's not there? 😭 @WWE @catherinekelley @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/TctR7JamD9
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 10, 2017
Don't need to photoshop this one… see it @WrestleMania #Axxess pic.twitter.com/pKRaOKuJ4x
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 30, 2017
– Here is the latest WWE free match, featuring the Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt match from WrestleMania 31…