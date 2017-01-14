– WWE has posted a new video in which Triple H and William Regal confront Pete Dunne after he attacked Sam Gradwell following the first round of the UK Championship tournament.

– The Rock congratulated Triple H on Twitter for the success of the tournament. The first round aired today while the remaining three rounds conclude tomorrow.

@TripleH Congrats Trip, production and the roster! Great to see the biz grow. Exciting time. Congrats again👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

– Lana posted a video on Instagram, showing off her breakdancing skills.