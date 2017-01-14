wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H And Regal Confront Pete Dunne, The Rock Congratulates Triple H, Lana Shows Off Breakdancing Skills

January 14, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
pete-dunne

– WWE has posted a new video in which Triple H and William Regal confront Pete Dunne after he attacked Sam Gradwell following the first round of the UK Championship tournament.

– The Rock congratulated Triple H on Twitter for the success of the tournament. The first round aired today while the remaining three rounds conclude tomorrow.

– Lana posted a video on Instagram, showing off her breakdancing skills.

article topics :

Lana, Pete Dunne, Triple H, William Regal, Joseph Lee

