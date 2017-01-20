wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie Attend Trump Inauguration, Shawn Michaels Gets Good Review From Variety, Bella Twins Set For Appearance

January 20, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H

– Shawn Michaels’ movie The Resurrection of Gavin Stone received a positive review from Variety. Most reviews haven’t mentioned Michaels, but Variety wrote that he “makes a winning impression as a born-again biker-turned-mechanic” in the film and “is fairly solid across the board.” However, the reviews in general haven’t been positive, as the film currently has a 20% on Rotten Tomatoes.

– The Bella Twins will appear at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey tonight from 6-9 PM. You need a ticket to get in, but they’re currently sold out. You can find more information here.

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were at the Candlelight Dinner that’s part of Donald Trump’s inauguration. Linda McMahon was named the head of the Small Business Administration.

