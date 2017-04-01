wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Arrives at NXT Takeover, More Seats Made Available, Paige Expresses Love for Alberto El Patron
– Wrestling Inc reports that a limited number of additional seats were released for NXT Takeover: Orlando today. The event was sold out but some extra seats were made available once production was finished.
– Triple H posted the following after arriving at NXT Takeover tonight:
Today has already been a day of major announcements. #GetReady for #NXTTakeOver… @WWENXT is home. pic.twitter.com/6RLTw0fyvG
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 1, 2017
– Paige posted to Instagram on Saturday expressing her love for Alberto El Patron. The latter said they were getting married this week, though neither have confirmed whether they did tie the knot: