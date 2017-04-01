wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Comments on Drew Galloway at NXT Takeover, Photo of New NXT World Title Belt

April 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Here’s a photo of the new NXT world title belt that made its debut at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando event.

As previously reported, Drew Galloway (aka Drew McIntyre) is ringside and in attendance at NXT TakeOver: Orlando tonight. Triple H has now commented on Drew Galloway being in attendance on Twitter. You can check out his comments below.

