WWE News: Triple H Comments on Drew Galloway at NXT Takeover, Photo of New NXT World Title Belt
– Here’s a photo of the new NXT world title belt that made its debut at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando event.
Will the BRAND NEW #NXTChampionship leave #NXTTakeOver with @REALBobbyRoode or @ShinsukeN? The rematch is now streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/hlIgZp8srX
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
– As previously reported, Drew Galloway (aka Drew McIntyre) is ringside and in attendance at NXT TakeOver: Orlando tonight. Triple H has now commented on Drew Galloway being in attendance on Twitter. You can check out his comments below.
.@WWENXT is the place everyone wants to be… https://t.co/DXhoa9KYyf
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017
Fancy seeing YOU here, #DrewMcIntyre! #NXTTakeOver @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/maClXmz8cN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2017