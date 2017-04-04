– Here’s a RAW Fallout video featuring Emma talking about her return to WWE TV on RAW. She says she is born to be in the ring and that she’s back where she belongs. She also said that she could end up on Smackdown after next week’s Superstar Shakeup, but that she has never been a champion and should be.

– Triple H tweeted out the following after RAW, noting that the RAW main event of Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins & Finn Balor featuring four former NXT Champions.

– Tom Phillips also tweeted about the RAW main event featuring four former NXT Champions.