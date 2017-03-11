– Triple H posted the following photo and tweet on working last night’s live event in Buffalo, New York. Triple H returned to the ring in a six-man tag team match. Triple H teamed with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor

– A new Finn Balor “Demon” full zip-up hoodie sweatshirt is now available from WWE. Some new WrestleMania merchandise has also been released.

– The second episode of Bring It to the Table will debut on the WWE Network on Monday, March 13 following Raw. The new episode will feature JBL, Peter Rosenberg, Corey Graves.