WWE News: Triple H Comments on In-Ring Return, New Fastlane Promo, Stock Up
February 27, 2017
– WWE stock closed at $21.46 on Monday. That’s up $0.01 (0.05%) from the previous close.
– WWE has released the following promo for Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens at Fastlane this coming weekend:
– Triple H took to Twitter to comment on his in-ring return at the March 10th house show in Buffalo, New York as part of a six-man tag match alongside Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn, Finn Balor and Chris Jericho:
Welcome The Destroyer…#WWEBuffalo – 3/10#WWEToronto – 3/11#WWEWhitePlains – 3/26https://t.co/KtF2azQj4v pic.twitter.com/HHol55C8L6
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 27, 2017