WWE News: Triple H Comments on In-Ring Return, New Fastlane Promo, Stock Up

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $21.46 on Monday. That’s up $0.01 (0.05%) from the previous close.

– WWE has released the following promo for Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens at Fastlane this coming weekend:

– Triple H took to Twitter to comment on his in-ring return at the March 10th house show in Buffalo, New York as part of a six-man tag match alongside Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn, Finn Balor and Chris Jericho:

