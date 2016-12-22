wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Comments On Roode vs. Nakamura, Brie Bella Gives Baby Update, Luke Gallows Celebrates A Birthday

December 22, 2016 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Triple H wrote the following on Twitter about Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT title at NXT Takeover: San Antonio:

– Brie Bella posted a “baby watch” update on Youtube. She is currently 21 weeks into her pregnancy.

– Luke Gallows turned 33 years old today.

