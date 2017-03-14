– On last night’s edition of Bring It To The Table, JBL, Corey Graves, Peter Rosenberg discussing Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg WrestleMania match. They discussed the possibility that the fans may rebel on the match like they did at WrestleMania 20. Graves said that it was not a concern as long as the stadium is full and excited about what’s happening.

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the news that former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand will receive the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame this year…