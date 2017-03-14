wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Comments on The 2017 Warrior Award, Bring It To The Table Discusses Goldberg vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania
– On last night’s edition of Bring It To The Table, JBL, Corey Graves, Peter Rosenberg discussing Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg WrestleMania match. They discussed the possibility that the fans may rebel on the match like they did at WrestleMania 20. Graves said that it was not a concern as long as the stadium is full and excited about what’s happening.
How does @WWEGraves think @BrockLesnar vs. @Goldberg at @WrestleMania will compare to their first-ever showdown? #BringItToTheTable pic.twitter.com/JB4ujfAGtu
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017
– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the news that former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand will receive the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame this year…
The strength to fight.
The will to always believe.
It is an honor to have @EricLeGrand52 join the #WWEHOF. #ComparedToWhat #TeamLeGrand pic.twitter.com/ubvDOOZCZa
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 13, 2017