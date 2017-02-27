wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Beth Phoenix, WWE Network Gift Cards Update, Bella Oscar Trip Videos
February 27, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that the WWE Network $9.99 gift cards are now available at Dollar General stores.
– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate Beth Phoenix on her WWE Hall of Fame induction, posting:
Before Queens, Bosses, Huggers, and Lass-Kickers…there was #TheGlamazon.
Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF @TheBethPhoenix! pic.twitter.com/2yTMAVSvQE
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 27, 2017
– Here are two videos from the Bella Twins’ YouTube account from before and after their trip to the Oscars on Sunday night: