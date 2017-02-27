wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Beth Phoenix, WWE Network Gift Cards Update, Bella Oscar Trip Videos

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has announced that the WWE Network $9.99 gift cards are now available at Dollar General stores.

– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate Beth Phoenix on her WWE Hall of Fame induction, posting:

– Here are two videos from the Bella Twins’ YouTube account from before and after their trip to the Oscars on Sunday night:

article topics :

Bella Twins, Beth Phoenix, Triple H, WWE Network, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading