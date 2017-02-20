wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates DDP, Seth Rollins Not at Raw

February 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that Seth Rollins is at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama rehabbing his knee and thus is not at tonight’s Raw. There is still no concrete word on when he will be back.

– Triple H posted the following to Twitter, congratulating Diamond Dallas Page on his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement:

