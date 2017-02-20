wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates DDP, Seth Rollins Not at Raw
February 20, 2017 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that Seth Rollins is at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama rehabbing his knee and thus is not at tonight’s Raw. There is still no concrete word on when he will be back.
– Triple H posted the following to Twitter, congratulating Diamond Dallas Page on his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement:
Manager, performer, master of the Diamond Cutter, Yoga Instructor, good friend of over 25 years & now @WWE Hall of Famer. Congrats @RealDDP! pic.twitter.com/PrY68cedpV
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 20, 2017