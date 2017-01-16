– Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Kurt Angle on his WWE Hall of Fame induction, as well as respond to the Rock’s praising the UK Championship Tournament. You can see both posts below:

I've never seen an individual adapt and succeed in this industry so naturally. Proud to welcome @RealKurtAngle into the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/7ERnuVvC4M — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2017

Like you always say:

"Don't just play in it; change it." We didn't want to just be players in the game…we wanted to change it. #Redefine https://t.co/kvxilmoWAM — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

– Here is video of Satnam Singh, the first Indian-born player drafted into the NBA, doing drills at a recent WWE Performance Center tryout: