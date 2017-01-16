wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Kurt Angle & Responds to Rock’s Praise, Satnam Singh Works Out at PC

January 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Sportscenter

– Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Kurt Angle on his WWE Hall of Fame induction, as well as respond to the Rock’s praising the UK Championship Tournament. You can see both posts below:

– Here is video of Satnam Singh, the first Indian-born player drafted into the NBA, doing drills at a recent WWE Performance Center tryout:

article topics :

Kurt Angle, Satnam Singh, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Triple H, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading