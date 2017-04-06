wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates NXT Call Ups, WWE Releases Aleister Black’s Theme Music
April 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Triple H posted the following on Twitter to congratulate The Revival, Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura on their main roster call-ups this week…
#Raw & #SDLive now have #TopGuys, a #Perfect10, & the #KingofStrongStyle
… but they'll always be @WWENXT.
Congratulations, gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/jIHBJTSrru
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 5, 2017
– WWE Music has released the “Root of All Evil” theme song for NXT Superstar Aleister Black on Youtube…