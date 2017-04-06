wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates NXT Call Ups, WWE Releases Aleister Black’s Theme Music

April 6, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter to congratulate The Revival, Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura on their main roster call-ups this week…

– WWE Music has released the “Root of All Evil” theme song for NXT Superstar Aleister Black on Youtube…

