WWE News: Triple H Greets Axxess Fans, Sting & Shawn Michaels Attending The Unveiling of Ric Flair’s Statue Tonight #WWE #TripleH #Axxess
– Sting and Shawn Michaels will be in attendance when Ric Flair’s statue is revealed at Axxess tonight.
– Here is video of Triple H meeting with fans at WWE Axxxess
The @WWE Universe is lining up for @WrestleMania #Axxess … wanted to come out and say hi. #TheyreReady pic.twitter.com/0Laj4lq3y4
