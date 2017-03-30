wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Greets Axxess Fans, Sting & Shawn Michaels Attending The Unveiling of Ric Flair’s Statue Tonight #WWE #TripleH #Axxess

March 30, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Sting and Shawn Michaels will be in attendance when Ric Flair’s statue is revealed at Axxess tonight.

– Here is video of Triple H meeting with fans at WWE Axxxess

