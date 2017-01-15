wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Headed To Raw, Rollins Reacts, Slow-Mo of Cena vs. Corbin

January 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H is heading out of the UK and on to Raw. The Game noted that he’s on his way to Monday’s episode, which takes place in Little Rock, on Twitter as you can see below. Whether he will appear on-screen or not isn’t known, though Seth Rollins — who Triple H is reportedly set to face at WrestleMania did react on Twitter:

– WWE posted the following slow-motion video of John Cena vs. Baron Corbin from Smackdown:

