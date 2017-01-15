– Triple H is heading out of the UK and on to Raw. The Game noted that he’s on his way to Monday’s episode, which takes place in Little Rock, on Twitter as you can see below. Whether he will appear on-screen or not isn’t known, though Seth Rollins — who Triple H is reportedly set to face at WrestleMania did react on Twitter:

…but for now. Blackpool to London back to the USA for #Raw. #NoRestForTheWicked pic.twitter.com/Gkfi6ChTNs — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

The champ is here with @RealKingRegal and @TripleH — who is now dashing off. "I've got to be at Raw in a few minutes." pic.twitter.com/a0BN5TLX5n — WWE on ESPN (@WWEonESPN) January 15, 2017

– WWE posted the following slow-motion video of John Cena vs. Baron Corbin from Smackdown: