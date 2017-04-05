– Triple H’s Twitter account hit five million followers today. The Game’s account hit the mark faster than any other wrestler to date. He is the fourth most-followed wrestler behind The Rock (11.1 million), John Cena (9.4 million) and Randy Orton (5.2 million).

– Chris Jericho is set to appear on the season premiere of Animal Planet’s Tanked, which sees Wayde King and Brett Raymer build enormous tanks and aquariums for top celebrities and athletes, luxury hotels and casinos, Fortune 500 businesses and private homeowners across. Jericho will appear on April 21st at 10 PM ET/PT.

– Here is video of Kevin Nash’s guest appearance on Comedy Central’s Detroiters. Nash played Big Hank Cramblin, an advertising veteran who was locked up at an insane asylum: