wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Hypes His WrestleMania Match, Owens Vows to End Jericho, Reigns Makes a WM Promise

March 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Triple H posted the following promo for his match at WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, thanking Metallica for providing their song “Am I Savage” to hype the feud:

– Roman Reigns took to Twitter to comment on his match with Undertaker at WrestleMania:

– WWE posted video of Kevin Owens discussing his match with Chris Jericho this weekend. Owens said that he’s going to put an end to Jerich at “KO-Mania 2”:

article topics :

Kevin Owens, Metallica, Roman Reigns, Triple H, WrestleMania 33, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading