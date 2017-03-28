– Triple H posted the following promo for his match at WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, thanking Metallica for providing their song “Am I Savage” to hype the feud:

– Roman Reigns took to Twitter to comment on his match with Undertaker at WrestleMania:

In 6 days @WrestleMania, I end the legacy of The Deadman. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 28, 2017

– WWE posted video of Kevin Owens discussing his match with Chris Jericho this weekend. Owens said that he’s going to put an end to Jerich at “KO-Mania 2”: