WWE News: Triple H Hypes His WrestleMania Match, Owens Vows to End Jericho, Reigns Makes a WM Promise
March 28, 2017
– Triple H posted the following promo for his match at WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, thanking Metallica for providing their song “Am I Savage” to hype the feud:
A huge thank you to @Metallica for #AmISavage…
This Sunday @WrestleMania, #TheCreator becomes #TheDestroyer. pic.twitter.com/KKAUnxidbg
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 28, 2017
– Roman Reigns took to Twitter to comment on his match with Undertaker at WrestleMania:
In 6 days @WrestleMania, I end the legacy of The Deadman.
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 28, 2017
– WWE posted video of Kevin Owens discussing his match with Chris Jericho this weekend. Owens said that he’s going to put an end to Jerich at “KO-Mania 2”: