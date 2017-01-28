wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Interview After Takeover, John Cena Reveals How Much He Can Bench, Behind The Scenes Look At UK Tournament
January 28, 2017 | Posted by
– Triple H will be interviewed by Cathy Kelley after NXT Takeover: San Antonio on Facebook Live. Kelley wrote:
Immediately after #NXTTakeOver, catch my exclusive with @TripleH… We'll talk @WWENXT anddd I know there are a few questions everyone has pic.twitter.com/LztDLDUZKm
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 28, 2017
– John Cena recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and revealed that he benched 436 pounds for a magazine shoot. He claimed the bench press was the most worthless test of skill at the NFL Combine.
– WWE has posted a new 4K behind-the-scenes video of the UK Championship Tournament.