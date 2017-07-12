wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Invites Mayweather & McGregor to Raw, WWE Stars Heading to Wizard World Chicago
July 12, 2017 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns, Charlotte, Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss and The Hardy Boyz have been added to Wizard World Chicago August 24-27.
– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, inviting Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on Raw to promote their upcoming fight…
Monday Night #Raw has plenty of LIVE microphones… #MayMacWorldTour@thenotoriousmma @FloydMayweather
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 11, 2017