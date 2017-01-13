– Here is a bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, featuring Natalya and Lana:

– Triple H is now in the UK for the United Kingdom Championship tournament. He wrote on Twitter:

Arrived at the magnificent Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. Ready for the @WWEUK Championship Tournament tomorrow night… #GetReady pic.twitter.com/IatInDlhK4 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2017

– The Rock has revealed a bonus clip from Disney’s Moana called “Gone Fishing.” It will be released on Digital HD on February 21 and DVD/Blu-ray on March 7.

