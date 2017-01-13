wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Is In The UK, Bonus Clips From Total Divas, New Clip From Moana

January 13, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Here is a bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, featuring Natalya and Lana:

– Triple H is now in the UK for the United Kingdom Championship tournament. He wrote on Twitter:

– The Rock has revealed a bonus clip from Disney’s Moana called “Gone Fishing.” It will be released on Digital HD on February 21 and DVD/Blu-ray on March 7.

