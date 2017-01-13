wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Is In The UK, Bonus Clips From Total Divas, New Clip From Moana
January 13, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, featuring Natalya and Lana:
– Triple H is now in the UK for the United Kingdom Championship tournament. He wrote on Twitter:
Arrived at the magnificent Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. Ready for the @WWEUK Championship Tournament tomorrow night… #GetReady pic.twitter.com/IatInDlhK4
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2017
– The Rock has revealed a bonus clip from Disney’s Moana called “Gone Fishing.” It will be released on Digital HD on February 21 and DVD/Blu-ray on March 7.
https://t.co/0DQys4eDmF