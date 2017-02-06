wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H is Sending the Patriots a Custom WWE Title, New Bella Twins Video

February 6, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, noting that he is sending a custom WWE Title to the New England Patriots for winning Super Bowl 51

– Here is a new video from the Bellas, discussing their new Birdiebee brand for women

article topics :

Bella Twins, Triple H, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading