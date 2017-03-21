wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Making The Rounds at ESPN, Shane McMahon Appears on ESPN Tomorrow Night

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Shane McMahon will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest on this Wednesday’s Off The Top Rope segment on ESPN at 9PM ET.

– Triple H is making the rounds at ESPN today, appearing on the various shows and doing interviews…

