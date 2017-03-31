wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Meme Comes to Life at Axxess, Nakamura Names Favorite WWE Match So Far

March 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has released a couple of new videos from WrestleMania Axxess that you can see below. In the first, Shinsuke Nakamura talks about his match with Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: Orlando and says that his favorite match so far in WWE was his debut against Sami Zayn. He talks about facing a lot of great wrestlers in the past year and talks about how Orlando is his home now among other things.

– In the second video, Cathy Kelley takes a look at Triple H recreating the meme of the picture of him posed next to himself at Axxess:

