– WWE has released a couple of new videos from WrestleMania Axxess that you can see below. In the first, Shinsuke Nakamura talks about his match with Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: Orlando and says that his favorite match so far in WWE was his debut against Sami Zayn. He talks about facing a lot of great wrestlers in the past year and talks about how Orlando is his home now among other things.

– In the second video, Cathy Kelley takes a look at Triple H recreating the meme of the picture of him posed next to himself at Axxess: