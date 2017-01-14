wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H on Unique Chant During UK Championship Tournament, Clip From Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone, Danny Burch Gets Medical Treatment
– During the Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell match for today’s WWE UK Championship tournament airing, the crowd began to refer to Saxon as “Jesus.” Triple H wrote the following:
That's one of the more interesting chants I've heard from a crowd… #WWEUKCT @WWENetwork
– WWE has posted a clip from the Wolfgang vs Tyson T-Bone match:
– During his match with Jordan Devlin, Danny Burch was busted open on the back of his head. WWE has posted a short flip of Burch getting medical treatment.