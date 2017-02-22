wrestling

WWE News: Triple H Posts Mojo Rawley Hurdle Video, Xavier Woods Plays WWE 2K17

February 22, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Triple H posted the following video of Mojo Rawley at the WWE Performance Center this morning…

– Here is a new video from IGN, where Xavier Woods plays WWE 2K17 against Gamer Vince; their match features Papa Shango vs. The Godfather…

