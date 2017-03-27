wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Promises To Raise Hell At Wrestlemania, Fans Polled On Reigns vs. Undertaker, The Miz Promotes WWE Champions

March 27, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Triple H wrote a post on Twitter, promising to “raise hell” for Wrestlemania weekend. The post was in response to a fan who showed him a video set to Motorhead’s “Born to Raise Hell.”

– Here’s a new promo for WWE’s Champions mobile game, featuring The Miz ranting about how he should be the face of it.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what will be the finishing move that ends Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33 this Sunday. 45% voted for the Tombstone, 28% voted for the Spear, 14% for the Hell’s Gate, 6% for the Superman Punch, 5% for other and 2% for the Chokeslam.

Triple H, WrestleMania 33, WWE Champions

