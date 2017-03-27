– Triple H wrote a post on Twitter, promising to “raise hell” for Wrestlemania weekend. The post was in response to a fan who showed him a video set to Motorhead’s “Born to Raise Hell.”

Awesome video edit…we're gonna raise some next weekend… @myMotorhead https://t.co/ltUmSYF2eT — Triple H (@TripleH) March 25, 2017

– Here’s a new promo for WWE’s Champions mobile game, featuring The Miz ranting about how he should be the face of it.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what will be the finishing move that ends Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33 this Sunday. 45% voted for the Tombstone, 28% voted for the Spear, 14% for the Hell’s Gate, 6% for the Superman Punch, 5% for other and 2% for the Chokeslam.