– Triple H shared the pre-sale code for WrestleMania Axxess tickets. The fan event is set for Orlando, Florida during WrestleMania weekend. The pre-sale code for the event is “HHHVIP”. The code fore the pre-sale will be available for use starting Monday, January 30 at 10AM ET. Fans will be able to purchase tickets HERE.

– WWE revealed some backstage post-match interviews and highlight videos for tonight’s NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Event. The videos include highlights and videos for Roode vs. Nakamura in the main event, including Roode’s post-match interview after the main event.