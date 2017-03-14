– Triple H posted the following on Twitter; last night was the final WWE show to ever be held at The Joe Louis Arena, this was Triple Hs goodbye message…

Thank you to the @JoeLouisArena for the decades of @WWE memories and for hosting last night's episode of #Raw. #FarewellToTheJoe pic.twitter.com/4yOO5LeXKY — Triple H (@TripleH) March 14, 2017

– On last night’s edition of Bring it to The Table, they aired part of a Corey Graves sitdown interview with Kurt Angle. Angle said that he wasn’t ready to retire from wrestling, but that the induction is more important to him than wrestling and he prefers this to anything else right now. He also said that it’s good to be back home and regardless of what he does with the company, he can mark his legacy as the greatest of all-time.