WWE News: Triple H Sends Title Belt To Soccer Team, Sasha Banks Tweets Inspirational Message
July 24, 2017 | Posted by
– Triple H sent a title belt to the Club Deportivo Guadalajara soccer team, who won the Torneo Clausura for to become champions for the 12th time.
Felicidades a las @Chivas por la #12
Here is something to help with the Championship celebration…#ADarLaVuelta @LIGABancomerMX pic.twitter.com/wUnNMecMXp
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2017
– Sasha Banks wrote the following on Twitter:
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 24, 2017