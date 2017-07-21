– WWE’s stock closed at $21.21, down $0.08 (0.38%) from the previous closing price.

– WWE is participating in the TCS New York City Marathon in November, competing as Team Connor’s Cure. You can see a video below of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon talk about Connor Michalek, the team and the marathon:

– Mojo Rawley shows off new equipment at the WWE WWE Performance Center, as you can see in the below Instagram post: