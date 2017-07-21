wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Talk New York Marathon, Mojo Rawley at PC, Stock Down
– WWE’s stock closed at $21.21, down $0.08 (0.38%) from the previous closing price.
– WWE is participating in the TCS New York City Marathon in November, competing as Team Connor’s Cure. You can see a video below of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon talk about Connor Michalek, the team and the marathon:
– Mojo Rawley shows off new equipment at the WWE WWE Performance Center, as you can see in the below Instagram post:
The WWE Performance Center got a #PitShark machine today. Worked up to 1,000 lbs for a set of 8. After regular squats, we used the #PitShark for lunges and sumo squats before continuing on with the workout. 1 hour of stretching today, 2 hours in the ring, then 2 hours in the gym. 5 hours of work at the PC today! Now at the improv then a 2 hour deep tissue massage after. Busy day as always!