WWE News: Triple H Trains For WrestleMania, Video From Brie’s Pregnancy Cover Shoot, Stock Down
March 9, 2017
– WWE stock closed at $20.30, down $0.21 (1.02%) from the previous close. That’s the lowest closing price for the stock in a month, since it closed at $19.28 on February 8th.
– Triple H posted the following to Twitter, showing off his workout as he trains for WrestleMania:
Hover ISO bench press…
315lbs. x 3 (with a :03 pause)
Timed T.W.L blackburns#DogAssistedChaosReps #DoTheWork #MidnightWorkout pic.twitter.com/hzlSVRrO8p
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 9, 2017
– Here’s video from Brie Bella’s cover shoot for the latest issue of Fit Pregnancy magazine: