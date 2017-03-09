– WWE stock closed at $20.30, down $0.21 (1.02%) from the previous close. That’s the lowest closing price for the stock in a month, since it closed at $19.28 on February 8th.

– Triple H posted the following to Twitter, showing off his workout as he trains for WrestleMania:

– Here’s video from Brie Bella’s cover shoot for the latest issue of Fit Pregnancy magazine: