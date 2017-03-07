– Here is a highlight video from Triple H’s interview on Raw. The interview aired after the footage of Seth Rollins’ injury rehab. Triple H says that Rollins has invented his nicknames while Triple H has earned them, and warned Rollins that he’s walking into a nightmare if he calls him out at Wrestlemania 33.

– Here is a promo for this week’s NXT, which will feature Shinsuke Nakamura’s first match on the show since losing the NXT Title to Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: San Antonio: