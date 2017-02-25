wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Wishes Ric Flair Happy Birthday, Top 10 Superstars Demolishing Equipment, and Daniel Bryan Appearing a Custom Auto Show

February 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE released this week’s WWE Top 10 video, which is the Top 10 Superstars Demolishing WWE Equipment. You can check out the video below.

– Daniel Bryan is set to appear at the Carl Casper’s Custom Auto Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The event is set for 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. More details for the event are available HERE.

– As today is Ric Flair’s birthday, Triple H wished the WWE Hall of Famer Happy Birthday, and Ric Flair also posted on the occasion on his Instagram account. You can check out both posts below.

