– WWE released this week’s WWE Top 10 video, which is the Top 10 Superstars Demolishing WWE Equipment. You can check out the video below.

– Daniel Bryan is set to appear at the Carl Casper’s Custom Auto Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The event is set for 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. More details for the event are available HERE.

– As today is Ric Flair’s birthday, Triple H wished the WWE Hall of Famer Happy Birthday, and Ric Flair also posted on the occasion on his Instagram account. You can check out both posts below.

Whether in front or behind the camera, in the ring or on the microphone, @RicFlairNatrBoy will always be THE MAN. Happy Birthday, Naitch! pic.twitter.com/hJZtrFcDwk — Triple H (@TripleH) February 25, 2017