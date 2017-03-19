wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Works Out For WrestleMania, Luke Harper Debuts New Ringwear
March 19, 2017 | Posted by
– Triple H has posted a new video of himself working out in preparation for WrestleMania. The Game is expected to face Seth Rollins at the PPV:
– Luke Harper traded out his traditional white T-Shirt that he’s worn since debuting with WWE for a black one at this weekend’s WWE house show. You can see a picture of him at the event below:
