WWE News: Tye Dillinger Comments on His Big Weekend, Jerry Lawler Opens a BBQ Restaurant
January 30, 2017 | Posted by
– Tye Dillinger posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his incredible weekend…
What an incredible past few days. I'll never forget it. Thank you San Antonio….thank you everyone. 🙌🏻🔟
— Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) January 30, 2017
– Triple H also posted the following, commenting on Dillinger earning a spot in the Royal Rumble match…
The number 10 spot wasn't gifted or given … it was earned. And it was awesome. @WWEDillinger #RoyalRumble #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/XQg1WL9zjF
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 30, 2017