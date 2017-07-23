– Tye Dillinger cut a promo on Aiden English before their match at the Battleground Kickoff Show tonight.

With #WWEBattleground taking place in the home of the ten chant, @WWEDillinger predicts a PERFECT scenario for his match with @WWEDramaKing! pic.twitter.com/9ufMS5Knl5 — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2017

– Carmella sent a warning to Naomi that she could cash in her Money in the Bank contract at any time. The two are not booked for tonight’s show.

– A new season of The Rock’s show Ballers debuts tonight on HBO. The Rock wrote on Instagram: