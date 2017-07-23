wrestling / News
WWE News: Tye Dillinger Cuts Promo On Aiden English, Carmella Sends Warning To Naomi, New Season Of Ballers Begins Tonight
– Tye Dillinger cut a promo on Aiden English before their match at the Battleground Kickoff Show tonight.
With #WWEBattleground taking place in the home of the ten chant, @WWEDillinger predicts a PERFECT scenario for his match with @WWEDramaKing! pic.twitter.com/9ufMS5Knl5
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2017
– Carmella sent a warning to Naomi that she could cash in her Money in the Bank contract at any time. The two are not booked for tonight’s show.
.@NaomiWWE better watch her back..because I'm everywhere. #WWEBattleground 🤑💰🤑💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/stCB9WzrVj
— MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) July 23, 2017
– A new season of The Rock’s show Ballers debuts tonight on HBO. The Rock wrote on Instagram:
Appreciate you brotha @djkhaled for the #Ballers support premiering tomorrow night. As we talked last time we saw each other – keep grinding hard, raising the bar and moving the masses with your music. Big luv always brotha 🤙🏾👊🏾🙏🏾 #Repost @djkhaled ・・・ Bless up @markwahlberg @therock season 3 Prems Tommorow