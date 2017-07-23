wrestling / News

WWE News: Tye Dillinger Cuts Promo On Aiden English, Carmella Sends Warning To Naomi, New Season Of Ballers Begins Tonight

July 23, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Tye Dillinger cut a promo on Aiden English before their match at the Battleground Kickoff Show tonight.

– Carmella sent a warning to Naomi that she could cash in her Money in the Bank contract at any time. The two are not booked for tonight’s show.

– A new season of The Rock’s show Ballers debuts tonight on HBO. The Rock wrote on Instagram:

article topics :

Ballers, Carmella, Tye Dillinger, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading